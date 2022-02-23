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LATEST FORT WAYNE FOOTBALL CLUB NEWS
Fort Wayne FC extends unbeaten streak to 7 with draw against AV Alta FC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium
Fort Wayne Football Club’s unbeaten streak in USL League One play has reached seven matches, following a scoreless draw with AV Alta FC on Saturday night. A crowd of 3,925 was on hand at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.Read More
Fort Wayne FC extends unbeaten streak to 7 with draw against AV Alta FC at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium
Fort Wayne Football Club’s unbeaten streak in USL League One play has reached seven matches, following a scoreless draw with AV Alta FC on Saturday night. A crowd of 3,925 was on hand at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.Read
Fort Wayne Football Club, unbeaten in 6, readies for pivotal home match against AV Alta FC
The Autumn Gold & Black are back home at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on Saturday night to take on AV Alta FC, a club based in Lancaster, California, in a pivotal 7:30 p.m. match. For fans wishing to see one of the hottest teams in professional soccer, it will be Fort Wayne FC’s only home match at 6411 Bass Road until July 4.Read
Fun in the sun: Fort Wayne Football Club players give kids lasting memories at Huntington YMCA soccer practiceIn The Community
Fort Wayne Football Club players Jayden Smith, JP Jordan, Ryan Becher and Michael Rempel visited Yeoman Park in Huntington on Wednesday to work with kids at a Huntington YMCA soccer practice. Attending events such as this are part of Fort Wayne FC’s commitment to growing soccer in Northeast Indiana and impacting youths in a positive way.Read
Fort Wayne Football Club puts forth ‘incredible performance,’ extends league unbeaten streak to 6, with 3-1 victory at AC Boise
Fort Wayne Football Club is making the rest of USL League One take notice. The Autumn Gold & Black extended their unbeaten streak in league play to six matches with a 3-1 victory at Athletic Club Boise, another first-year pro squad that came into the night with a similar amount of momentum.Read
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