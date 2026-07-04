It wasn’t until a Fort Wayne Football Club staff member found the creature nesting at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium that at least one big piece came into focus: He was a fan of Fort Wayne Football Club.

No one is quite sure where he comes from, and while he shares characteristics with a gorilla, he is something quite different – a GOALRILLA, a highly energetic, soccer-obsessed species. And he’s found his home at 6411 Bass Road, where he’ll be a fixture delighting fans, young and old, and cheering on Northeast Indiana’s newest professional sports team.

There are theories that he’s from another world, sent to Earth – Fort Wayne, to be exact – after broadcasts of “Planet of the Apes” movies were viewed on his home world. Charleton Heston’s character in the original movie, George Taylor, was from Fort Wayne, and that character’s origins have been referenced in multiple subsequent films, so sending an ape to Fort Wayne just made perfect sense.

Others believe the Goalrilla is something else, a previously undiscovered species drawn to Fort Wayne by the confluence of the Maumee, St. Mary’s and St. Joseph Rivers. While scientists haven’t been able to confirm there’s much truth to magical properties of the waterways, the Goalrilla boasts that upon first dipping his toes into Fort Wayne waters he was immediately bestowed with encyclopedic knowledge of soccer and world-class footballing ability.

The Goalrilla chose the name FRIENDLY because it’s his favorite term in soccer.

Something he loves about soccer is the camaraderie, that it’s a universal language, a sport that needs little more than a ball to unite people from every culture and every corner of the world. A friendly competition is an exhibition between two teams, sometime from very different levels of play, and as a Goalrilla who dreams of getting on the pitch against professional players, while entertaining the sport’s youngest fans, the name just made sense to him.

Friendly is capable of playing all positions on the pitch, and he has a knack for scoring goals with a deceptively hard strike, but he is very passionate about goalkeeping, too – as evidenced by the four-fingered goalkeeper gloves he refuses to take off.

His favorite player is DaMarcus Beasley, a native of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne FC’s Co-owner and Director of Football Operations, and the only man to play in four World Cup competitions for the U.S.